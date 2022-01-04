Manitoba officials to give update on return to school

Officials with the Manitoba government will be providing an update on Tuesday afternoon regarding its plan for the return to school.

Premier Heather Stefanson, Education Minister Cliff Cullen, and Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 2 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Last month, the Manitoba government delayed the return to school after winter break to Jan. 10, 2022. Most students were originally scheduled to return this week.

The province said it made this decision to give public health officials more time to assess the risks of Omicron and determine if changes need to be made when kids go back to school.

The Manitoba Teachers’ Society has sent a request to the province, asking for schools to temporarily shift to remote learning.

