WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to update the province’s COVID-19 situation Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in a teleconference at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer of Shared Health, are scheduled to speak. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Wednesday, the province reported 158 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths. The majority of the new cases were found in the Northern Health Region, which now has the most active cases of any Manitoba health region.

Also on Wednesday, Manitoba Education officials announced the two-week mandatory remote learning period for Manitoba students in Grades 7-12 would be ending on Jan. 15.

The period was instituted to run for the first two weeks of 2021 as a measure to control the possible spread of COVID-19 after the holidays.

This is a developing story. More to come.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger