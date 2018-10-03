

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





Across the country results from standardized tests show math scores declining for junior-level students in almost every province, but there is one notable exception: Manitoba.

The province’s Grade 3/4 Assessment for the 2017/2018 academic year showed that for the most part students in Manitoba improved in math from the previous school year, though outcomes do vary depending on the school.

The test itself assesses students in four categories:

Category one: Can predict an element in a repeating a pattern.

Category two: Understands that the equal symbol represents an equality of terms on either side of the symbol.

Category three: Understands that a given whole number may be represented in a variety of ways.

Category four: Uses mental math strategies to determine answers to addition and subtraction questions to 18.

The assessment then determines if students are meeting expectations, approaching expectations or need ongoing help.

Students in the English program showed slight improvements in categories three and four, with the percentage of students meeting expectations increasing by one per cent. The numbers in the other two categories remained relatively unchanged, though there was an increase in the number of kids who are approaching expectations.

Children who are in the Francais program demonstrated the largest improvements in their math scores between the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 school years. In every single category the number of students who met expectations increased, and in three of the categories the percentage of students went up by at least five per cent.

Children in the French immersion program generally saw the least amount of improvement out of all students in Manitoba. Though the number of students who met expectations increased by two per cent in the first category, it decreased in every other section.

For a more detailed look at Manitoba’s results from the Grade 3/4 Assessment go to the Government of Manitoba website.