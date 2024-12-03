Manitoba opening trade office in Washington, D.C.

The Manitoba government is opening a trade office in Washington, D.C., next year.

Premier Wab Kinew made the announcement during his State of the Province address on Tuesday, saying the office will strengthen Manitoba’s trade ties and protect jobs as the province works with the incoming Trump administration.

"It's one piece of our economic development strategy, and it's part of how we speak to the incoming Trump administration in their language,” he said.

“We're focused on boosting productivity, attracting investment, and job creation."

Kinew said the trade office will help to create relationships with U.S. decision-makers and industries in states where Manitoba has strong trade connections, including Illinois, Minnesota, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas.

The trade office, which was recommended by Kinew’s Business and Jobs Council, will be a permanent presence in Washington and will have a direct line to government.