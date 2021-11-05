Manitoba Opera welcoming back audiences for first time since 2019

Winnipeg -

For the first time in nearly two years, Manitoba Opera will have a live audience to perform dazzling arias for.

The company is set to present “The Telephone” and “La Voix Humaine” on Friday and Saturday at the Centennial Concert Hall.

The two, one-act operas mark the first time since November 2019 that the company has performed with patrons in the theatre.

“We’re excited to have a live audience back with us and have the orchestra on stage with live singers. It’s going to be a special treat this weekend,” said Larry Desrochers, general director and CEO of Manitoba Opera.

“The Telephone,” which runs Nov. 5, is billed as a lighthearted, romantic comedy. Desrochers calls it ‘a little opera treat’ that is the perfect performance to welcome patrons back.

The next night, “La Voix Humaine” takes the stage, transporting audiences on a theatrical tour de force performed by acclaimed Winnipeg soprano Lara Ciekiewicz.

The road to bringing back live audiences was a challenging one for Manitoba Opera, with the pandemic offering up many metaphorical sour notes along the way. Like many artistic institutions across the globe, the company contended with ever-evolving public health orders, changing work environments for staff and performers, and adapting performances and programs to a virtual format.

While online performances offered an important musical outlet for the company and patrons, Desrochers said live performances were sorely missed.

“People really enjoyed to have that connection and the continued relationship with the company, but they’re really looking forward to coming back to a live experience,” he said.

The more intimate performances were specifically selected for their versatility in our pandemic reality. Should live performances not have been possible, small casts and semi-staging make the pieces easy to film and stream online. Traditional operas like “Carmen” or “La Bohème,” for example, typically call for a cast of upwards of 70 performers. “The Telephone” features two singers, while “La Voix Humaine” has a cast of one.

Lara Ciekiewicz performs in Manitoba Opera's "La Voix Humaine" in this Nov. 21, 2021 image. (Submitted: R. Tinker)

Audience members must be fully vaccinated to attend and will be distanced and masked throughout the performances.

“We’re trying to create a very safe space for people to come back and for people to feel comfortable returning to the opera,” Desrochers said.

He added live opera offers an important experience of connectivity, one that has been missed in these strange times.

“We, as human beings, we just crave live participation with others and interactions with other human beings,” Desrochers said.

“I might be a bit biased, but I think opera is a very special art form - the integration of really incredible music with storytelling. There’s nothing like getting caught up in the moment, letting the music take you away and then take you into this other world.”