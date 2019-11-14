WINNIPEG - Manitoba's Opposition is calling for more money for health care and public safety and wants changes to labour laws.

The New Democrats are also hinting at reopening the debate over daylight time as part of their agenda for the next legislature sitting that is to start Tuesday.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew has laid out his party's priorities in what he calls an alternative throne speech.

The document calls on the government to lift a freeze on municipal funding and to provide $500,000 annually to the Bear Clan Patrol -- a grassroots street-safety organization in central Winnipeg.

It also emphasizes many NDP campaign promises such as raising the minimum wage, hiring more front-line health care workers, and making it easier for workers to join unions.

Kinew's plan calls for a change in how time is observed to make life easier for families -- something Kinew says will be spelled out in detail in the coming days.