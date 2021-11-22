Manitoba opposition leader in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba opposition leader Wab Kinew has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in self-isolation.

In a tweet Monday evening, Kinew, leader of the Manitoba NDP, confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

Earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19.



I figured I’d let folks know why I’ll be participating in the upcoming legislative session virtually.



It’s really important that everyone get vaccinated as soon as they can — including booster shots & vaccinations for kids aged 5-11 pic.twitter.com/LbMcFBA7q1 — Wab Kinew (@WabKinew) November 22, 2021

Kinew said he will be participating virtually this week as the provincial government presents the Throne Speech and the Legislative Assembly gets back in session.

The politician said he has been double-vaccinated, and said his symptoms are mild.

"The news today was a bit of a surprise, but now that I think about it, it's an important reminder that we all need to continue to stay vigilant against the threat that is COVID-19," Kinew said in a video statement posted to Twitter Monday evening.

A Manitoba NDP spokesperson told CTV News no NDP MLAs have been identified as a close contact and are not required to self-isolate.