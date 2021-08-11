WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba has issued a ministerial order to start spraying for mosquitoes, as more mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found, along with evidence of infections.

In a release Wednesday evening, the province said it will begin spraying for adult Culex tarsalis mosquitoes in the city of Portage la Prairie and town of Ste. Anne. The spraying, which is not limited to just these two areas, will begin as early as Thursday evening, weather permitting, the province said.

According to the province's surveillance report, there have been 62 collections of adult mosquitoes that have tested positive for the West Nile virus as of Wednesday.

"Public health officials note the hot temperatures and dry conditions experienced this summer have created ideal conditions for Culex tarsalis, mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus," the province said in a statement.

"The risk for potential human exposure to WNV at this time is high, and this will likely continue as the province moves through the historical high-risk period in August."

The province said there have been no human cases of West Nile virus in Manitoba at this time.

The province said between 2012 and 2018, there were 112 cases of the virus in Manitoba, putting 40 per cent of the people infected in the hospital. There were 11 people that required intensive care.

More information about West Nile virus, along with tips to prevent it, can be found online.