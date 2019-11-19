WINNIPEG – A group is applauding Hockey Canada's decision to end the use of terms such as “bantam”, “midget” and “peewee” to identify minor hockey age divisions.

Little People of Manitoba president Samantha Rayburn-Trubyk said her organization's members are relieved and excited at the change.

"We feel so supported by Hockey Canada. These terms are derogatory and represent a negative past, " Rayburn-Trubyk said.

MINOR HOCKEY DIVISIONS TO BE DESCRIBED USING AGES

At meetings in Montreal last weekend, the body approved the regulation change proposed by the board of directors.

Following the recommendations of a task team, the age divisions will become U7, U9, U11 through to U21, impacting all minor and female hockey programs under the Hockey Canada umbrella.

The new divisions are detailed as follows:

YEAR OF BIRTH *AGE ON DEC. 31 * AGE DIVISION

2014 and before 6 and under Under-7 (U7)

2012-2013 7-8 Under-9 (U9)

2010-2011 9-10 Under-11 (U11)

2008-2009 11-12 Under-13 (U13)

2006-2007 13-14 Under-15 (U15)

2003-2004-2005 15-16-17 Under-18 (U18)

2000-2001-2002 18-19-20 Under-21 (U21)

“We believe everyone should feel welcome in the game and in our on-going effort to make hockey more inclusive, the members at the Hockey Canada Annual Meeting determined that the names of our age divisions will change,” said Michael Brind’Amour, chair of the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.

“Following a comprehensive review, we believe this change will simplify the system for families who may be new to the game. The new age division names will be implemented for next season.”

The change was initiated by Hockey Canada and its 13 provincial and territorial members and will be implemented nationally with their input and support for the 2020-21 season

ENJOYING THE MOMENT

Rayburn-Trubyk said persuading Hockey Canada to make the changes took a long fight by her organization, but now that it's done, it's time to enjoy the moment.

"Removing the terminology is amazing. The sky's the limit for what we can do, " Rayburn-Trubyk said.