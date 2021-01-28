WINNIPEG -- Winter can be a tough time for many seniors and that is amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic as isolation is at an all-time high.

But one local organization is trying to help seniors in the city by giving them something fun to do.

The Daniel McIntyre / St. Matthews Community Association (DMSMCA) is putting together activity kits to give to 300 seniors.

The kits are full of things like puzzles, crosswords, word searches, magazines and adult colouring books.

Christian Cassidy is the community program coordinator for DMSMCA and said these kits are designed to help seniors pass some of the time during isolation.

"With the COVID restrictions, a lot of seniors, they can't have their grandchildren over,” said Cassidy. “They can't have, you know, other relatives or loved ones. They can't play games in the common room like they used to. So it's really been a double whammy this year for isolation for seniors."

He added not only does this help with isolation, it also keeps the mind sharp.

"All of us, not just seniors, have gone through periods of that where the mind goes a little mushy when you have been at home for five days straight."

Cassidy said the activity kits will be delivered on Monday to three different seniors homes in the community.