WINNIPEG -- A partnership between the province and the Government of Canada announced Monday will see a $3-million cost share be used to help agricultural processors ease the spread of COVID-19.

The funds from the new COVID-19 Response Initiative will be used for personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies, business continuity practices, as well as training and resources to support COVID-19 relief.

“A COVID-19 response for the agri-food and agri-product sector is needed to ensure processors can adapt, recover and maintain competitiveness,” said Resource Development Minister Blaine Pedersen in a statement.

Financial assistance will be made available in September, for materials, supplies and equipment rental that may be needed to ensure physical distancing and other precautions are met.

In a press release to CTV News, eligible costs must be directly related to the completion of a project and must be incurred between April 1, 2020 and January 31, 2021. A maximum of 50 per cent of the project costs will be covered by the Governments, up to $25,000 per applicant.

Federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said food producers and processors have had many challenges over the recent months, including keeping the food flowing amid a global pandemic.

“Manitoba processors have stepped up to deal with those challenges, just as Canadians have never been more appreciative of the importance of our food supply chain,” said Bibeau in a statement. “The funding our two governments are delivering together today gives Manitoba processors an extra financial boost to adjust to the challenges presented by COVID-19 and help keep their workers safe.”

Applications for funding can be found here. https://www.gov.mb.ca/agriculture/canadian-agricultural-partnership/ag-action-manitoba-program/financial-assistance-covid-19.html