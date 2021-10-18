Manitoba pastor arrested on outstanding warrant: RCMP

WINNIPEG -

The pastor of a church near Steinbach, Man. has been arrested after attending and organizing public protests, the church said.

According to the Church of God Restoration near Steinbach, its pastor Tobias Tissen was arrested Monday evening.

In an email to CTV News, the church confirmed Tissen had been arrested by RCMP on an outstanding warrant issued in the spring. The church said the arrest was in relation with the pastor attending and organizing public protests.

Tissen has previously been fined for publicly defying health orders.

The church said it has no further information at this time.

According to RCMP, officers arrested Tissen on Monday evening after conducting a traffic stop in Steinbach.

Mounties noted Tissen had an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the Province of Manitoba. He is in custody as of Tuesday morning and will be transferred to the Winnipeg Police Service later in the day for a court appearance.