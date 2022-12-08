Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be

WARNING: The details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.

Premier Heather Stefanson and Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham announced Thursday that the Prairie Green landfill will be pausing operations at the request of the province, in response to the deaths of four Indigenous women.

Winnipeg police previously said investigators believe the remains of Morgan Beatrice Harris, 39, and Marcedes Myran, 26, are in this landfill, but said a search for them would not be feasible.

Premier Heather Stefanson said the landfill will not be accepting anything else, in the meantime, while officials work to figure out next steps in the investigation.

Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki is accused of killing four Indigenous women, including Harris and Myran, between March and May of this year.

He is facing four counts of first-degree murder. The charges have not been proven in court.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

-----------

There is a support line available for those impacted by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ2S+ people: 1-844-413-6649.

Additional mental-health and community-based emotional support and cultural services are also available through the federal government.