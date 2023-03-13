Manitoba plans to require councillors, trustees to take leave to run provincially

The Manitoba Legislature is pictured in February 2023. (CTV News File Photo) The Manitoba Legislature is pictured in February 2023. (CTV News File Photo)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island