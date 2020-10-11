WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government pledged to improve the cyber security of young women to mark the International Day of the Girl.

“Now more than ever, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for online connectivity, and young women are most at risk of cyber violence,” said Manitoba Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox in a news release on Sunday.

The province is giving USB data blockers to girls in middle and high schools across Manitoba.

“When charging a mobile device in a public space, the adaptors plug into the charging cord and protect the user’s data from hackers who use malware to steal photos, usernames and passwords,” said the release.

The USB data blockers will also be handed out at women’s resource centres, friendship centres and shelters during the month of October.

The United Nations declared Oct. 11 International Day of the Girl in 2012 to promote women's rights, improve girls’ education and highlight gender inequality around the world.

Since the pandemic began police have warned parents about a rise in online child exploitation, which disproportionately affects girls and young women.

In Sunday’s release, Cox said the RCMP saw a 20 per cent jump in the number of new child exploitation investigations between March and mid-July, compared to the same period last year.

NDP CRITICIZE THE MOVE AS 'ODDLY SPECIFIC'

The NDP critic for the Status of Women Malaya Marcelino said while she welcomes measures to improve vulnerable women and girls the Pallister government’s announcement is too narrow.

“It seems oddly specific and missing the mark,” Marcelino told CTV News Sunday. “The pandemic has shown us a lot of vulnerable girls and families don’t even have smartphones.”

Marcelino said the money would be better spent on breaking down barriers for girls’ education.

She wants Manitoba to follow B.C.’s lead and provide free pads and tampons to girls in public schools.

“That has been a real barrier for girls because they don’t go to school when they have their periods.”

The NDP said it would cost the province $82,000 per year to provide menstrual products to schools across Manitoba.