A Manitoba police officer has filed a lawsuit alleging intimate images of her were shared without her permission.

In a statement of claim filed in Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench Brittany Roque, who now works as a police officer in Rivers, Man., said she privately shared the intimate photos with a member of the Brandon Police Service while they were in a brief relationship in 2015.

The lawsuit alleges the photos were later distributed by another woman as an act of revenge.

Experts believe it's the first case of its kind under a new Manitoba law.

Roque wasn’t talking Thursday but her lawyer Kevin Toyne said his client was applying for a job with the Brandon Police Service last year when she learned the intimate images of her had been shared with the police force without her consent.

"Quite some time after that relationship ended someone else gained access to and possession of those images and then distributed them without Ms. Roque's permission or consent,” said Toyne. "These images were shared without her permission and it's had a very significant impact on her.”

“In our view that’s against the law so we’ve started a lawsuit to seek compensation for that unlawful distribution.”

The lawsuit alleges the photos were distributed by a former civilian employee of the Brandon Police Service.

The statement of claim said, “The plaintiff pleads that the defendant's non-consensual distribution of the intimate images is an act of revenge and retaliation against the plaintiff for her brief intimate relationship with the officer.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The defendant's lawyer Rhea Majewski said her client was in a relationship with the officer at the same time as Roque but denies the allegations that the defendant distributed the photos.

Certain sections of the lawsuit cite Manitoba's recently introduced Intimate Image Protection Act which allows victims to sue for damages.

Law professor Karen Busby said the Criminal Code also changed in 2015 to make it illegal to distribute intimate images without consent.

"Parliament and the Manitoba legislature have both spoken and have said it's wrong to non-consensually distribute intimate images,” said Busby. “I think that will be a message that courts will want to enforce."

Busby said to her knowledge this is the first case of its kind under the new Manitoba law.

The RCMP confirmed it is investigating a criminal complaint regarding Roque's concerns.

Brandon police have declined to comment on the case.

No specific financial amount of damages has been attached to the lawsuit.

The statement of claim is seeking an order that the defendant make a payment to the Canadian Centre for Child Protection which works to protect children from all forms of sexual exploitation.