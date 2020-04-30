WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police watchdog has cleared RCMP in New Brunswick following an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Moncton.

Last year in December the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) started investigating the shooting, as New Brunswick does not have an established provincial independent unit to investigate serious incidents involving officers.

The incident occurred on Dec. 7, 2019.

Moncton RCMP tried to stop the driver of a vehicle, a 27-year-old man, as he was a suspect in several robberies in the city.

RCMP said during the response, the man started to drive his vehicle towards officers and one officer fired their weapon and hit the man.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital with a minor injury. After treatment, he was taken into police custody.

No one else was injured in the incident.

As part of the investigation, the IIU interviewed two witnesses as well as four officers that were at the scene and the man who was shot.

The IIU also reviewed reports, videos, pictures, and records, as well the officer in question volunteered for an in-depth interview with investigators.

After going over all the information, investigators determined the officer was justified in their action and the investigation is now considered closed.