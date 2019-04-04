

The Canadian Press





A rookie politician in the Manitoba legislature says he is leaving politics.

Nic Curry, who was elected in a north Winnipeg constituency in 2016 for the Progressive Conservatives, says he has decided not to run again in the next election.

Curry, who is in his early 30s, says there are a number of factors, including a loss of time with his young family since entering politics.

Curry's Kildonan constituency has been reshaped and renamed McPhillips and another Tory legislature member, Shannon Martin, plans to fill the seat.

The next Manitoba election is slated for Oct. 6, 2020, but Premier Brian Pallister has said he may call an earlier vote.

Curry says he will retain his seat until the election is called.

"The rewards of public service are shared by our entire families, as are the burdens," Curry wrote in a statement. He declined an interview request.

"Making a difference for our community and for people across the province is deeply satisfying, but with that comes an inevitable loss of family time as we carry out our duties as elected officials."