WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is calling on the federal government to help protect against future flood damage in the province.

The province wants the Trudeau government to sign the joint Canada-Manitoba funding agreement for the Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin Channels Project. The project will consist of building two diversion channels, as well as a number of bridges and water control structures.

“Our consultations are underway already,” Pallister said.

This project comes 10 years after the flood of 2011, which the province said caused $2 billion in damages. It said this flood highlighted several potential weak links in some of the existing flood control systems.

“We have every First Nation that’s affected signing on, and we’re working through the consultation process with them as is required by federal legislation.”

The province noted it has had 174 meetings with Indigenous communities and impacted groups to consult about the project, and has spent $5 million in environmental impact assessments.

The province said in June 2018, both the provincial and federal governments announced an agreement in principle to cost-share the project. It is expected to cost $540 million.

“We look forward to getting shovels in the ground as soon as possible and getting this underway,” said Pallister.