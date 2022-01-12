Manitoba premier, health officials to give COVID-19 update

Manitoba’s premier, health minister, and top public health officials will be providing a COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

Premier Heather Stefanson, Health Minister Audrey Gordon, deputy chief provincial public health officer Dr. Jazz Atwal, and Vaccine Implementation Task Force medical lead Dr. Joss Reimer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 2 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This new conference comes as the number of people hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 continues to surge in Manitoba.

As of Tuesday, 418 people were hospitalized after getting COVID-19, including 42 people in Manitoba’s ICUs.

There are currently 33,167 active cases in the province, as well as a death toll of 1,426.

As for Manitoba’s vaccine uptake, 84.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one vaccine dose, while 78 per cent have received two doses. Provincial data shows that 31 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Manitoba recently announced it is expanding eligibility for rapid antigen tests to certain staff members in critical service areas who are showing COVID-19 symptoms.

