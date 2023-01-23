Manitoba premier hints at financial aid, budget consultations float more tax cuts

LORETTE, Man. -

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is hinting at more financial aid in the coming days to help people deal with inflation.

Stefanson says everyone is struggling to make ends meet and there will be new details on ways the government will help later this week.

Last fall, the Progressive Conservative government issued cheques to low-income seniors and low- and middle-income families with children.

Stefanson indicated the government is now looking at a broader range of people because inflation is hitting everyone.

On the weekend, the Progressive Conservative government posted a pre-budget survey online that asks people what kinds of aid they would like to see.

Among the options are a cut to the sales tax, income-tax reductions and one-time rebate cheques to all Manitobans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2023