Manitoba premier promises he'll end death taxes if his party wins election
In this file image, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during his cabinet shuffle at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg on August 1, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 1:43PM CST
Premier Brian Pallister says there will be no death taxes in Manitoba if his Progressive Conservatives are re-elected in the upcoming provincial election.
Pallister says he would eliminate probate fees and the provincial sales tax on wills -- saving a typical family estate more than $2,600.
The Tories have already announced they would stop taxing home and rental insurance, which the former NDP started taxing in 2012.
They have also promised they would remove the PST from haircuts and other salon services costing more than $50.
Manitobans go to the polls Sept. 10.