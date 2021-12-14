Manitoba premier says all her caucus members have complied with vaccine ultimatum

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says all of her Progressive Conservative caucus members have complied with an order to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Earlier this month, Stefanson said any Tory not fully immunized by Dec. 15 would be removed from caucus.

Her statement at the time mentioned Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler, who has been the only Tory to not say he has received a vaccine.

Schuler continues to reject interview requests and has only issued statements that say his personal health information is private.

Stefanson says she won't discuss details of individuals, but all caucus members are in compliance with the vaccine requirement.

The new rules that take effect Wednesday will also require any visitors to the legislature to show proof that they are fully immunized.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2021