Advertisement
Manitoba premier says annual funding for WE Charity under review
Published Wednesday, July 29, 2020 12:07PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, July 29, 2020 12:08PM CST
A WE Day event is pictured in Winnipeg. Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the Manitoba government is reviewing funding for the WE organization because ethical questions have arisen about its finances. (file image)
WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister says the Manitoba government is reviewing funding for the WE organization because ethical questions have arisen about its finances.
Pallister says the province normally gives about $150,000 a year to WE projects in schools.
Pallister says concerns have been raised about whether money given to WE's charity arm ends up in its for-profit division.
WE has been facing questions before a House of Commons committee about speaking fees paid to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's family totalling about $300,000.
The group Charity Intelligence Canada, an independent watchdog on the non-profit sector, has said WE has blurred the lines between its charity and for-profit arms.
Pallister spoke at a We Day event in 2018 and says he was not paid for the appearance.
-This report from The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2020