Manitoba premier says he'll listen to Winnipeg's requests for new tax powers

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is not making any commitments on possible new municipal taxes in Winnipeg.

Kinew says he has a good relationship with Mayor Scott Gillingham and will listen to city hall, but he didn't directly answer when asked whether he would approve new taxes.

Gillingham says the city needs to either get more money from the province or generate new revenue of its own if it wants to maintain services.

The city, through a polling firm, is asking residents where they stand on the idea of taxing liquor, vehicle registration, items ordered online for delivery, vacant homes and other options.

Any new municipal tax would require approval from the province.

The Manitoba government has yet to commit to approving an earlier request from the city for a $1-a-month fee on phone bills to held fund 911 services.

The city had counted on that money for this year's budget.

(The Canadian Press)