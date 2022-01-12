Manitoba premier says province will not follow Quebec’s plan for a vaccine tax

Manitoba has no immediate plans to follow Quebec’s lead in instituting a tax on individuals who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for non-medical reasons.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced on Tuesday that a new "health contribution" will have to be paid by residents who have not received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for non-medical reasons.

“We’re certainly not looking at something like that now,” said Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson during a Wednesday COVID-19 update.

However, Stefanson said the province is looking at different ways of encouraging Manitobans to get vaccinated and used the province’s vaccine passport as an example.

Stefanson noted instituting a provincial vaccine mandate would pose challenges.

“In terms of making vaccinations mandatory, I don’t know how you would roll that out,” said Stefanson. “I think what’s important here is that we encourage as many Manitobans, as many Canadians, to get vaccinated as possible.”