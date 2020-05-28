WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is set to make an announcement Thursday morning regarding the province’s COVID-19 measures.

Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking at a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Wednesday, the premier announced that Phase Two of the province’s reopening plan will begin on June 1.

The second phase of reopening includes limited access to educational facilities, increasing child-care centre occupancy, and the reopening of public pools, spas, fitness clubs, and gyms.

Pallister noted the government altered its original draft plan for Phase Two, with changes that include getting rid of occupancy limits for therapeutic and healthcare services, and reopening arts and cultural activities.

Though more businesses will be able to open, they will still be subject to strict guidelines mandated by the government.

This is a developing story, more details to come.