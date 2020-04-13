Manitoba premier to announce COVID-19 measures
CTV News Winnipeg Published Monday, April 13, 2020 9:14AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is scheduled to announce COVID-19 measures in the province.
Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking at 11:30 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.
Over the weekend, the province announced it’s looking to local businesses to help produce Manitoba-designed masks to increase the supply of person protective equipment in Manitoba.
To date, there are 242 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as well as four deaths.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
