WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is scheduled to announce COVID-19 measures in the province.

Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking at 11:30 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

Over the weekend, the province announced it’s looking to local businesses to help produce Manitoba-designed masks to increase the supply of person protective equipment in Manitoba.

To date, there are 242 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as well as four deaths.

This is a developing story, more details to come.