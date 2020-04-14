WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is set to announce COVID-19 measures on Tuesday.

Brian Pallister will be speaking to the public at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Monday, the premier announced the province will be working to help small businesses, non-profits and charities connect with federal support programs.

The province also extended its public health orders limiting gatherings in the province until April 28.

To date, there are 246 cases of the virus in Manitoba, as well as four deaths.

This is a developing story, more details to come.