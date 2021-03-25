WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is set to make an announcement on Thursday morning regarding COVID-19 supports.

Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking at a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Throughout the pandemic, the Manitoba government has provided a number of different initiatives to help Manitobans adjust to the new normal, including the Bridge Grant program, Help Next Door, and the Caregiver Wage Support Program.

Earlier this week, the province announced its extending supports to youth aging out of the Child and Family Services system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are no details as of yet on what kinds of supports the premier will be announcing on Thursday.

This is a developing story. More details to come.