WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier will be making an announcement on Thursday morning on COVID-19 supports for businesses.

Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Earlier in the week, Manitoba announced that it is reopening the Bridge Grant Program in order to help businesses impacted by public health orders.

The province said new applicants can now apply for the grant, including seasonal and new businesses that weren’t operating when the original Nov. 10 application deadline passed.

On Wednesday, the province also announced a number of businesses, which have been closed to in-person services under public health orders, will be able to reopen this weekend with restrictions still in place. This includes restaurants, personal service businesses and gyms.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Simon Stones.