WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will announce a jobs initiative Wednesday morning.

The news conference comes one day after Pallister called on the federal government to make changes to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), saying the program penalizes people who want to return to work.

Last week, Statistics Canada revealed Manitoba’s unemployment rate for June was 10.1 per cent.

