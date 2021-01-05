WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is set to announce new cabinet ministers on Tuesday morning.

Premier Brian Pallister is set to make the announcement at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will provide coverage of the event.

This announcement comes a few weeks after Pallister said he is thinking of adding a second health minister in order to help with the fight against COVID-19.

At the time, the premier noted this move would not be a criticism of Health Minister Cameron Friesen, but rather would be to help with the department’s workload.

The swearing in ceremony is closed to the public, but will be live-streamed online.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from The Canadian Press’ Steve Lambert