WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is set to make an announcement on Wednesday afternoon regarding the province’s plan to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brian Pallister will be speaking at 1 p.m. at the Victoria Inn Hotel in Brandon, Man. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

At a news conference last week, the premier announced he is increasing support for Manitoba’s small and medium-sized businesses by extending the application deadline for the province’s Gap Protection Program until Oct. 31.

During this same news conference, the premier was asked about the possibility of mandatory face masks. He said the province will follow the advice of health experts.

“There’s much debate about masks, it’s become the topic of choice,” he said.

“I would say the most important thing to remember, and this is not to divorce ourselves from discussing masks, but the most important thing is to practice social distancing, to make sure you stay home when you’re sick, to make sure you wash your hands regularly, to make sure that you’re not touching your face, to make sure that you’re doing the right things fundamentally in the absence of a mask.”

Since March, there have been 562 cases of the virus in Manitoba, with eight deaths.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Charles Lefebvre.