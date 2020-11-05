WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will speak about enforcement measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The premier will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba legislative building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This week, the premier said the province is considering implementing a curfew for the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region, which is currently under the critical or red level of the pandemic response system. No details about what the curfew would look like have been released.

Manitobans can weigh in on the curfew with a survey on EngageMB, and on a telephone town hall at 7:35 p.m. on Nov. 5.

On Wednesday, the Winnipeg Police Service announced they are triaging calls related to enforcement of public health orders, and Manitoba RCMP is also increasing enforcement and handing out tickets for people found violating the orders on gathering sizes and mask-wearing.

Currently, individuals can be fined $1,296 for violations, while businesses can be fined a maximum of $5,000.

This is a developing story. More details to come.