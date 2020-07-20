Advertisement
Winnipeg News | Local Breaking | CTV News Winnipeg
Manitoba premier to discuss strategy to attract events
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 9:33AM CST
Premier Brian Pallister speaks at a news conference at the Manitoba legislature on July 15, 2020. (CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny)
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier will announce a strategy on attracting events to the province.
Premier Brian Pallister will make the announcement at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 11:30 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
Joining Pallister for the announcement is Cathy Cox, the Sport, Culture, and Heritage Minister.
The strategy is part of the Restart Manitoba plan, aimed at helping rebuild the province’s economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is a developing story. More details to come.