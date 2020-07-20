WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier will announce a strategy on attracting events to the province.

Premier Brian Pallister will make the announcement at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 11:30 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Joining Pallister for the announcement is Cathy Cox, the Sport, Culture, and Heritage Minister.

The strategy is part of the Restart Manitoba plan, aimed at helping rebuild the province’s economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story. More details to come.