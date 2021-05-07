WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is set to make an announcement on Friday regarding a COVID-19 sick leave benefit.

Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that the Manitoba NDP has been calling on the provincial government to make paid sick days permanent, and to provide paid leave for workers to get vaccinated.

UFCW told CTV News Winnipeg that fewer than 50 per cent of the province’s workers have paid sick time at their jobs, and for those that do, the majority don’t have full-wage replacement

Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding said the province is considering ways to deal with gaps in federal programming and provide options to Manitobans who aren’t covered under employee plans.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.