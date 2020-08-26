WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to make an announcement on Wednesday morning regarding support for businesses amid the pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Throughout the pandemic, the province has made a number of commitments to help Manitoba businesses, including the Manitoba Gap Protection Program, as well as back-to-work and job restart programs.

On Tuesday, CTV News Winnipeg reported that since restrictions have been loosened, Winnipeg businesses are facing difficulties policing public health orders, specifically in trying to keep out-of-province travellers honest.

To date, there have been 1,018 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as well as 13 deaths.

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb