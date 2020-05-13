WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is set to make an announcement on Wednesday morning regarding the province’s COVID-19 measures.

Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 11 a.m. CTV Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Tuesday, Pallister announced the province is investing $10 million in Green Team Projects, which is nearly double the size of the 2019 investment. He said this will support over 2,000 jobs for young people this summer.

The premier also defended the decision to temporarily lay off hundreds of Manitoba Hydro workers, saying it won’t result in reductions to service.

This is a developing story, more details to come.