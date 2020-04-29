WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is set to outline the plan to reopen non-essential businesses in the province on Wednesday.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Brian Pallister said that it’s a balancing act between lifting restrictions and safety.

“All of us are concerned that these restrictions can come down, but we’re also concerned that they can be reduced safely,” he said.

“What we’ll talk about tomorrow is our plan to achieve both of those goals.”

Non-essential businesses in Manitoba have been closed since April 1.

Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec have all announced plans to slowly lift public health restrictions.

The premier will make the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre