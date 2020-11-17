WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is set to make an announcement on Tuesday morning regarding COVID-19 enforcement.

Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes the day after Pallister said more fines are coming to the people who attended an anti-mask rally in Steinbach, Man., over the weekend.

“The consequences of stupidity are going to be felt by the people who were there violating the rules,” the premier said, noting that those who went to the rally should “check their mailbox.”

Though one of the speakers at the rally, Lewis Weiss, the elected reeve of the R.M. of La Broquerie, Man.,was already ticketed, Pallister said more tickets weren’t handed out due to safety concerns.

“It was a pretty dangerous situation. Unfortunately there were threats,” he said.

Individuals breaking public health orders can be fined $1,296 and corporations can face fines of $5,000.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.