WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.

Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking at a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after Manitoba reported 402 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This brings the total number of active cases to 4,550 and the five-day test positivity rate to 13.5 per cent.

Health officials also announced four more deaths related to COVID-19, all of which were linked to variants of concern. Manitoba’s death toll is now at 1,016.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 46,314 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The province is currently under public health orders that came unto effect on May 9 and are set to remain in place until May 30. Under these restrictions, a number of businesses are closed, and indoor and outdoor private gatherings are limited to household contacts.

This is a developing story. More details to come.