WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is set to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking at a news conference at 2 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Dec. 9, Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with the first doses arriving in Canada on Sunday.

Manitoba received the first doses of the vaccine on Tuesday.

Health-care workers in Toronto and long-term care residents in Montreal in Quebec City received the first vaccinations on Monday, with long-term workers in Ottawa getting vaccinated today.

Manitoba is expected to start vaccinating some of its health-care workers beginning on Wednesday. The province said it will receive enough doses to vaccinate approximately 900 people initially.

"By protecting Manitoba's health care workers, we are helping to protect our entire health care system and the patients they care for," said Pallister in a news release last week.

"We know it will take time for every Manitoban to be immunized, but we are ready to make that happen as quickly and safely as possible."

Over the weekend, the province said more information about COVID-19 clinics will be provided in the near future and will be based on deliveries of the vaccine.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from The Canadian Press’ Mia Rabson.