Advertisement
Manitoba premier to respond to throne speech
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 8:44AM CST Last Updated Thursday, September 24, 2020 9:20AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is set to deliver his response to the federal government's throne speech.
The premier will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
During Wednesday's speech, the federal government pledged to keep supporting Canadians who are struggling financially during the pandemic.
On Monday, Pallister said he spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about getting the federal government to commit additional healthcare funding for provinces.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
RELATED IMAGES