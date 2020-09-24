WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is set to deliver his response to the federal government's throne speech.

The premier will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

During Wednesday's speech, the federal government pledged to keep supporting Canadians who are struggling financially during the pandemic.

On Monday, Pallister said he spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about getting the federal government to commit additional healthcare funding for provinces.

This is a developing story. More details to come.