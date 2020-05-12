WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is set to make an announcement on Tuesday regarding COVID-19 measures.

Premier Brian Pallister will speak at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 11 a.m. CTV Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Monday, the province announced two more COVID-19 cases identified over the weekend are connected to a cluster at a Manitoba workplace. This brings the total number of cases linked to Paul Hauling in Brandon, Man., to 10.

Health officials also said it will take months to catch up with the province’s backlog on elective surgeries.

To date, there have been 289 cases of the virus in Manitoba.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre.