Manitoba premier, top doctor to share update on public health orders

Manitoba’s premier and top doctor will give an update on Manitoba’s public health orders Wednesday afternoon.

Premier Heather Stefanson and Dr. Brent Roussin will speak during a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Last week, Manitoba announced it would extend the current public health orders in place until Feb. 8 to allow officials to analyze the spread of Omicron.

The update on public health orders comes one day after Manitoba set a pandemic hospitalization record. As of Tuesday, 735 Manitobans were in hospital due to COVID-19.

Since the pandemic start, 1,569 deaths have been reported.