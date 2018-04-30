

CTV Winnipeg





Premier Brian Pallister said he wants $7.9-million from the federal government for Manitoba asylum seekers.

He said the money would help pay for housing and education for asylum seekers who have illegally crossed into Manitoba near Emerson.

On Sunday, Pallister appeared on CTV’s ‘Question Period,’ where he was asked about a call from Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee to put up a border fence with the U.S. to stop refugees from entering Canada.

“Is it real? I mean of course it’s not. It’s not real. It’s not even remotely possible,” he said.

“It would not be desirable. What would be desirable is to defend the legal system we use to be the most open country in the world, to give integrity to that system that lets us give refuge to people.”

So far this year, 53 people, mostly from Africa, have crossed through near Emerson.