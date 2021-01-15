WINNIPEG -- As part of the province's daily vaccine update, Manitoba said it is prepared to deal with any supply disruptions with the Pfizer vaccine.

Pfizer confirmed on Friday that there will be delays in distributing the vaccine due to expansion plans at its European manufacturing facility.

With this, it will result in up to 50 per cent of the scheduled doses to be delayed.

The provincial government said it anticipated issues could develop and the Vaccine Implementation Task Force is ready to "implement contingency plans if necessary."

"This could include the cancellation of future appointment depending on the duration and size of the supply interruption. Once additional information is provided by the federal government, it will be shared with Manitobans," the province said in its Friday vaccine bulletin.

Maj-Gen. Dany Fortin, who is leading Canada's logistical rollout for the vaccine, said the impact will be felt the most during the week of Jan. 25.

Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand said even though there is a delay, the doses will be made up.

Since the vaccine has become available, Manitoba has received 31,590 doses of the Pfizer product and 7,300 doses from Moderna.

The province also expects to receive 9,360 from Pfizer next week and 7,400 from Moderna.

The province also announced that so far, 13,539 doses of the vaccine have been administered, 2,138 of those are second doses.

The criteria for those who are eligible to get the vaccine has changed slightly. It now includes health-care workers at long-term care facilities who were born on or before Dec. 31, 1983. This has changed from the previous date of Dec. 31, 1977.

Manitobans who have already booked an appointment are being reminded that the vaccine site in Brandon at the Keystone Centre is opening next week and if they would like to change their appointment to be in Brandon instead, they can do so by calling the original booking number they received.

- With files from CTV's Rachel Aiello.