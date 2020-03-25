WINNIPEG -- As the temperature slowly begins to climb, preparation for the possibility of spring flooding begins to be put in place.

The City of Selkirk said the city is protected, but the Netley Creek area is at risk. It said a lot of ice has already been broken up, but a portion around Netley Creek was left due to its thickness.

The company working to break up the ice in Selkirk said this year’s freeze made it difficult to remove.

The City of Selkirk said if the ice doesn’t get moving to the marsh and lake it runs a risk of jamming, though the biggest risks are the unknown.

Selkirk is waiting on approval from the province to return to the area of ice that hasn’t been cleared. Once approved, it will try to break it up to allow for a clear flow.