Manitoba preparing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children age five to 11 as Health Canada reviews Pfizer request

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba's Vaccine Implementation Task Force is ready to get vaccines into the arms of youths between the ages of five and 11 once it is approved.

Pfizer officially asked Health Canada for approval to administer the vaccine for this age group on Monday.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of the task force, said they have been preparing for when approval is given.

"Our teams are actively planning for the approval to be granted soon so that the rollout can begin in Manitoba," said Reimer.

She said when the rollout is allowed to start in the province, the task force plans on using several different options to get the vaccines administered.

"Anywhere that is currently offering the vaccine, we want to leverage so that children face as few barriers as possible. Likewise, we are looking at a school-based rollout, and because we don't know for sure that it will be approved and we certainly don't know when, we haven't been able to finalize any plans for a school-based program."

She added the plan would also include doctors’ offices, pharmacies, and public health clinics.

Reimer said given that Health Canada has received the ask from Pfizer, waiting for approval could take at least two weeks, but that is an estimate. She added the province is preparing to be ready for the end of November for the rollout to start.

"We have spoken with Pfizer, as recently as yesterday, we had a meeting with them. They haven't provided us with any numbers, but are signalling generally that we can expect a large supply fairly quickly after approval occurs."

Reimer added that Health Canada will only approve the vaccine if the evidence and studies show that it is safe for children.

She added, in the meantime, the task force is working on providing more information to parents about in-school immunization as well as hosting more town halls so questions can be answered ahead of the vaccine rollout.